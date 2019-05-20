Eunice Stanley Norman, age 107, of Clinton formerly of North Little Rock, Ark. passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a member of Levy Baptist Church in North Little Rock and attended Clinton 1st Baptist Church. Eunice was born on November 29, 1911 to the late W.F. and Emma Wetzler Stanley in Pulaski County, Arkansas. In addition to her parents, Eunice is preceded in death by, husband, Don Norman; brother, Wells Stanley; sisters, Vera Wasson, Julia Sheeham, Ruth Norman; grandson, Sam Rollow and daughter-in-law, Norma Norman

Survived by:

Daughters…………..Patsy Rollow and husband James

Kathy Fleming and husband Rod

Son………………………Don Norman

6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, May 21 from 3-5PM. Eunice’s interment will be held at Rest Hills Cemetery in North Little Rock, Ark. www.holleygamble.com