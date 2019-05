Ed McDonald, age 92, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge.

Mr. McDonald was the owner of E.F. McDonald C.P.A. in Oak Ridge. He honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corp.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge @ 163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

