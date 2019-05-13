Home / Local News / Early-morning fire destroys Claxton house

Jim Harris

A fire early Monday morning destroyed a home in Claxton, according to a report from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was reported at around 4:45 am at 178 Blacksferry Road and when Deputy Matthew Landis arrived, he noted in his report that the entire structure was engulfed by flames. Claxton firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The homeowner, Raimond Fox, was located by relatives and returned to the home, telling Deputy Landis that he had gone fishing at a spot off of Mehaffey Road at around 10 pm Sunday night. He told Landis he had not left anything burning when he left but added that people are “always coming to his house and smoking outside near the corner of his bedroom.”

Claxton firefighters later told Landis that Fox had told them that he believed that someone had broken into his basement through a door at the rear of his house “to have sex on the washing machine and that…must have started the fire.”

The Criminal Investigation Division is working to determine the exact cause of the fire, which injured no one.

