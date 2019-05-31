Donald Ray Wilson better known as Don, age 77, of Briceville, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family and grandkids very much. Don loved the Lord and his church, Light House Church of God in Lake City, TN where he was a member. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke. Don had a kind heart and would help anyone in every way he could. He enjoyed life with his family, laughing and joking around.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Fisher and Myrtle Wilson; brothers, Larry Wilson and Jr. Wilson; sisters, Ruby West and Evelyn Schaffer.

Don is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Wilson of 52 years of Briceville, TN; sons, Paul Wilson and wife Debora of Lake City, TN, and Donnie Wilson and wife Tammy of Lake City, TN; brother, Paul Wilson and wife Brenda of Caryville, TN; sisters, Karen Kennedy and husband Ricky of Briceville, TN; and Joyce Sharp of Briceville, TN; granddaughter, Lanita Johnston and husband Jay; grandsons, Donnie Jr, and Dustin Wilson; great grandchildren, Lilly Johnston, and Tegan Johnston; and a host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Don’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Estel Sharp and Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating. Don’s interment will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.