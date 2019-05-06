Home / Community Bulletin Board / Dine & Donate returns May 13th

Dine & Donate returns May 13th

Jim Harris 1 day ago

On Monday, May 13th, several area  restaurants will once again donate a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) through their Dine & Donate program.

Participating restaurants are Hoskins in Clinton, and Oak Ridge eateries Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Mediterranean Delight Cafe, Burchfield’s, Razzleberry’s, The Soup Kitchen, and Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs.  ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

