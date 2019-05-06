Home / Obituaries / David Lee Melton, age 68, of Clinton

David Lee Melton, age 68, of Clinton

David Lee Melton, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Big South Fork Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1951 in Lake City, TN to the late James C. and Gladys A Wells Melton. David was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, joking with the guys he worked with and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by, loving wife, Ann Melton.

Survived by:

Son……………….…John Melton and wife Marcy
Grandchildren…Aubry Ann Melton and Matthew Lee Melton
Siblings……………Glenda Boyd and husband Don 
                             Roger Melton and wife Juanita
Special Cousin…Eva McCarty
Brother-in-laws..Eddy Queener and wife Lynell
                              Jimmy Queener and wife Freddie
                              David Queener and wife Glenda
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Pastor Jason Berry officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:15 and go in funeral procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for a 12 Noon interment. www.holleygamble.com

