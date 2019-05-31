Crime Task Force arrests nine after Friday morning raids

Early this morning, agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force executed a series of three search warrants on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Springs.

According to a Task Force press release, the operation was jointly conducted by the Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the police departments in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs, and resulted int he arrests of nine individuals on drug-related charges.

The ACSD and ORPD SWAT teams simultaneously launched two of the raids, while the third was conducted shortly after the first two.

While the release does not identify the suspects, it does state that all nine were arrested on various drug charges, including the manufacture, delivery or sale of drugs. Three of the individuals also had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.