Cracked windshield leads to traffic stop, two arrests

Last week, two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Clinton.

On Thursday, May 16th, according to a report made available Tuesday, Clinton police officer Michael Stanley reported that he stopped a Dodge Dakota on North Main Street after seeing a large crack running across the windshield he deemed to be a safety hazard. Officer Stanley made contact with the driver, Bobby Benton of Clinton, who told him that he had been giving his friends a ride from Rocky Top to South Clinton in a friend’s truck and that he did not know the crack was safety hazard. Two people were riding in the bed of the truck and one other in the front seat, according to the report.

As Stanley ran the occupants of the pickup’s names through dispatch, the front-seat passenger, identified as Charlene Farren Davis of Clinton, exit the vehicle and run toward Seivers Boulevard. She was apprehended by responding officers a short time later and found to have had a multi-colored pipe containing what is believed to have been marijuna in her bag, which was found in the pickup.

She was arrested and charged with evading arrest and possession of drug parahernalia, in addition to a warrant out of Roane County that she cited as the reason she had bolted. As of this morning (May 21st), she remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

Benton was arrested for driving on a revoked license, but later released.

The truck’s owner arrived on the scene to retrieve his vehicle.