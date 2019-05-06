Community Action announces commodity card sign-up dates

Anderson County Community Action will be accepting applications for the BLUE commodity card on Monday, May 13; Wednesday, May 15; and Friday, May 17 from 8 am to 12 noon.

If you already have a blue card you DO NOT need to sign up for a new one. To sign up, please bring with you 2019 proof of income (not a bank statement) and proof of address. Community Action’s office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, May 23 from 10 am to 1 pm, or as supplies are available, at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.

For more information on this equal opportunity program, call Community Action at 865-457-5500.