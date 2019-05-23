Home / Community Bulletin Board / Church needs help to help neighbors

Church needs help to help neighbors

Jim Harris 27 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Clinton Church of God is looking for volunteers to come help fill bags and boxes in preparation for this Saturday morning’s Second Harvest Food Bank distribution event.

The church, located at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton, normally gets help from inmates at the Anderson County in preparing for the monthly food distribution, but that help was not available this week. If you would like to help the good folks at the Clinton Church of God get ready for distribution event, stop by anytime Thursday morning (TODAY) until about 2:30 pm, and help put the food where it needs to be in order to help as many people as possible.

They will even provide your lunch!

For more information, call 865-382-4628.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORT: Two businesses expected to open soon

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, two new businesses are expected to open …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.