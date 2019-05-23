Church needs help to help neighbors

The Clinton Church of God is looking for volunteers to come help fill bags and boxes in preparation for this Saturday morning’s Second Harvest Food Bank distribution event.

The church, located at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton, normally gets help from inmates at the Anderson County in preparing for the monthly food distribution, but that help was not available this week. If you would like to help the good folks at the Clinton Church of God get ready for distribution event, stop by anytime Thursday morning (TODAY) until about 2:30 pm, and help put the food where it needs to be in order to help as many people as possible.

They will even provide your lunch!

For more information, call 865-382-4628.