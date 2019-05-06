CHS Football seeks donations in online fundraiser

EDITOR’S NOTE: WYSH has confirmed that this fundraiser is 100% legitimate and officially sanctioned by Clinton High School.

An online fundraiser is benefiting the Clinton High School football program.

According to the online summary of the fundraiser at Snap-Raise.com, all donations will go towards equipment, fees, and travel costs.

The summary also states that “Donations will allow [the team] to provide funding necessary to create a great environment for…participants to experience success.”

Organizers also ask that Dragon fans and/or donors “spread the word about our fundraiser by sharing it with your friends via Email, Facebook and Twitter we would greatly appreciate it!”

To view the fundraising page, or to go ahead and make a donation to the Orange & Black, click this link