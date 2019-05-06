Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Football seeks donations in online fundraiser

CHS Football seeks donations in online fundraiser

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

EDITOR’S NOTE: WYSH has confirmed that this fundraiser is 100% legitimate and officially sanctioned by Clinton High School.

An online fundraiser is benefiting the Clinton High School football program.

According to the online summary of the fundraiser at Snap-Raise.com, all donations will go towards equipment, fees, and travel costs.

The summary also states that “Donations will allow [the team] to provide funding necessary to create a great environment for…participants to experience success.”

Organizers also ask that Dragon fans and/or donors “spread the word about our fundraiser by sharing it with your friends via Email, Facebook and Twitter we would greatly appreciate it!”

To view the fundraising page, or to go ahead and make a donation to the Orange & Black, click this link

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies fall in opener at Chattanooga

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies (15-15) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (16-13) in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.