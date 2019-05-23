CCSO: Search warrant follows drug probe

Wednesday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, along with officers from the Jacksboro Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Connor Street following an investigation into allegation sof illegal drug sales.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the raid occurred at the home of 23-year-old twin brothers Taylor and Tyler Kimbell at around 9 am Wednesday. The raid followed an investigation the CCSO says included undercover drug purchases at the house.

Officers seized unspecified illegal drugs as well as paraphernalia associated with illegal drug sales.

Charges against the men will be presented to the grand jury.