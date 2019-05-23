Home / Featured / CCSO: Search warrant follows drug probe

CCSO: Search warrant follows drug probe

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Wednesday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, along with officers from the Jacksboro Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Connor Street following an investigation into allegation sof illegal drug sales.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the raid occurred at the home of 23-year-old twin brothers Taylor and Tyler Kimbell at around 9 am Wednesday. The raid followed an investigation the CCSO says included undercover drug purchases at the house.

Officers seized unspecified illegal drugs as well as paraphernalia associated with illegal drug sales.

Charges against the men will be presented to the grand jury.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

