CarFit returning to OR Senior Center

(Submitted, Oak Ridge Senior Center) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will offer the CarFit educational program on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone 50 and over. The free event is focused on helping drivers gain greater comfort and control in their vehicles as well as enhancing driving safety.

CarFit is designed by the American Society of Aging, AAA, the AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association. A trained CarFit volunteer will ask simple questions and complete a 13-point checklist with attendees and their vehicle. The process only takes about 20 minutes and drivers will leave with recommended adjustments to help keep them on the road with greater safety and peace of mind.

The event will be held in the west parking lot of the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There is no cost to attend, but appointments are requested. Appointments can be made by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center front desk at (865) 425-3999. Drop-ins will also be taken as time and space allow.

For more information about the CarFit program, please visit the https://car-fit.org/ website or call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.