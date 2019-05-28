Home / Featured / Campbell ATV crash kills 3, injures one

Campbell ATV crash kills 3, injures one

Three people were killed and a child was seriously injured after their all-terrain vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in rural Campbell County on Sunday.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to the scene of the accident in the Windrock area of the Stony Fork community shortly after 1:15 pm Sunday.

When crews reached the site of the accident after over an hour of hiking and cutting through thick brush and trees, they found three people dead at the scene, identified as 47-year-old Ronnie Akins, 19-year-old Dillon Akins, and 19-year-old Jonathan Laws, all residents of North Carolina. A minor was seriously injured and flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

They had been part of a group spending the holiday at Windrock Park.

The cause of Sunday’s deadly accident remains under investigation.

