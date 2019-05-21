Home / Local News / Campbell animal shelter suspends intakes until June 1st

Campbell animal shelter suspends intakes until June 1st

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office announced Monday that animal intakes at the Adrion Baird Animal Shelter have been suspended until June 1st, due to what Mayor E.L. Morton called two diagnoses of “airborne viruses.”

The release issued Monday says that the shelter’s contractor, Friends of Campbell County Animals, is working with the UT Veterinary School to determine the best way to address the problems and reopen the shelter to the public.

In the meantime, a “rigorous cleaning regimen” is underway, and all intakes are being diverted to other shelters.

The Mayor’s Office thanked the public for their patience while the matter is addressed.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

