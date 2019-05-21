Campbell animal shelter suspends intakes until June 1st

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office announced Monday that animal intakes at the Adrion Baird Animal Shelter have been suspended until June 1st, due to what Mayor E.L. Morton called two diagnoses of “airborne viruses.”

The release issued Monday says that the shelter’s contractor, Friends of Campbell County Animals, is working with the UT Veterinary School to determine the best way to address the problems and reopen the shelter to the public.

In the meantime, a “rigorous cleaning regimen” is underway, and all intakes are being diverted to other shelters.

The Mayor’s Office thanked the public for their patience while the matter is addressed.