Obituaries

Branch John Edward Disney, age 82 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home in Rocky Top, TN.  He loved fishing, and fellowshipping with his friends at Shoney’s.  He was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville, TN.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rosie Disney; brothers, Carl Disney, and Charlie Disney; sister, Wilma Phillips; and brother in law, Calvin Phillips.  He is survived by his brothers, Ernest Disney of Lake City, TN, and Steve Disney and wife Katrina of Lake City, TN; sisters, Joanne Sampsell and husband Val of Caryville, TN, Thelma Phillips and husband Johnny of Lake City, TN, and Beatrice Phillips of Lake City, TN; special friend, W.P. Thurman, and his special friends at Shoney’s. 

John’s family will receive his friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. David Crowe and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.  His interment and graveside will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00am at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

