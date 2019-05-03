Home / Community Bulletin Board / Borchers to address Lunch with the League

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Oak Ridge School Superintendent Bruce Borchers will deliver his de facto “State of the Schools” address during next week’s edition of Lunch with the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge.

Lunch with the League is open to the public and free to attend, and is held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Lunches from the Soup Kitchen will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $8 beginning at 11:30 am, or you may bring your own lunch. The presentation itself will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 7th, and is expected to last until around 1 pm.

