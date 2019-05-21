Home / Obituaries / Billie June Watts, age 80, of Kingston

Billie June Watts, age 80, of Kingston

Billie June Watts, age 80, of Kingston passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence.  She was born March 19, 1939 in Bonny Blue, Virginia.  She was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ where she was very active as long as her health permitted.  June moved to Florida where she was manager of Mariner Lanes in Spring Hill, Florida before moving back to Roane County in 2001.  She bowled in numerous leagues, finishing out with an average of 192.  She was a member of various Optimist Clubs and was voted Outstanding Young Woman of the Year by the Kingston Jaycees in 1970.  She treasured her family and was a loving Mom who could always be found very involved in her children’s lives.  Preceded in death by her husband, Leldon L. “Don” Watts; son, Mark Stephen Watts; Father, William Nathan Blake, who passed away when she was 2 years of age; parents, Perry & Mary Helen Godsey; and brother, Bill Blake.

SURVIVORS

Son                               Gary D. Watts of Kingston

Daughters                    Donna Peterman of Houston, TX

                                      Kathryn Clutter & husband, David of Broken Arrow, OK

Grandchildren            Brett Watts, Heather Mills, Morgan & Clint Peterman, Mary Beth & Andrew Clutter

6 great-grandchildren

Sister                            Linda Lennon & husband, Mike of Tamarac, FL

Sister-in-law                Racine Blake of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends

Memorial service will be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lawnville Road Church of Christ.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

