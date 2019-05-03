BBB: OS raises water rates

Meeting Thursday night, the Oliver Springs Town Council, acting as the city’s Water Board, unanimously approved a 5.5% water rate increase.

The move does not affect the city’s sewer rates, according to our partners at BBB-TV, which reports that City Manager Thomas McCormick read a letter to the Board from the State Revolving Fund, indicating that if the city wants to borrow up to $500,000 with no requirement to repay the loan, to replace the town’s aging water lines, they would need to raise the water rates as a “sign of good faith.” The state is requiring that caveat because Oliver Springs had not been periodically increasing rates to keep up with the cost of replacing the damaged lines.

The water rate increase will go into effect in July and all customers of the city-owned utility will be notified of the increase on a future bill.