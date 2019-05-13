Home / Local News / BBB: Former Rockwood police officer killed in Sunday crash

BBB: Former Rockwood police officer killed in Sunday crash

Jim Harris 3 days ago Local News Leave a comment 91 Views

A former Rockwood police officer and longtime Rockwood resident Donald  (Don) Gullett was killed in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon in Rockwood.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that the 81-year-old Gullett had been driving a pickup truck when his vehicle and one driven by 27-year-old Christy Wright of Kingston collided head-on on Highway 27 near the entrance to Big Lots.

Wright was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center, while Mr. Gullett was taken to UTMC by ambulance, where he passded away during surgery, according to BBB.

Gullett served on the Rockwood police force in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

