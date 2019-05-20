Home / Local Sports / Area teams punch tickets to Spring Fling

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTIONALS, FRIDAY, MAY 17th:

AAA: Farragut 2 Tennessee High 0…Science Hill 8 Hardin Valley 7.

AA: Pigeon Forge 5 Greeneville 2…Elizabethton 7 Alcoa 2.

A: Greenback 14 Wartburg 1…University High 11 Harriman 0.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS (FRIDAY, MAY 17th, unless noted)

AAA: Jefferson County 1 Farragut 0…(SATURDAY) Halls 3 Morristown East 2.

AA: Alcoa 14 Sullivan East 11…Gibbs 7 Grainger 0.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER SECTIONALS, SATURDAY, MAY 18th:

AAA: Karns 1 Science Hill 0…Bearden 2 Farragut 0.

SPRING FLING SCHEDULES:

AAA Baseball: Tuesday, Farragut vs. Bartlett.

AA Baseball: Tuesday, Pigeon Forge vs. Covington…Elizabethton vs. Nolensville.

AAA Softball: Wednesday, Halls vs. Jefferson County.

AA Softball: Tuesday, Alcoa vs. Creek Wood…Tuesday, Gibbs vs. Forrest.

AAA Soccer: Tuesday, Karns vs. Station Camp…Tuesday, Bearden vs. Oakland.

For a complete look at all of the brackets, as well as live, in-game updates, click here.

