Annual Mt. Pisgah Print Ministry Telethon coming to BBB

Beginning tomorrow night (Friday, May 17th), Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will hold its annual Print Ministry Telethon.

This year marks the 22nd year of the telethon and the 11th consecutive year it has been televised by our partners at BBB-TV.

The event will be hosted by Pastor Garvin Walls, H.B. Carney, and other pastors from around East Tennessee, all with the goal of raising enough money to fund Mt. Pisgah’s print shop for one full year. As part of the long-running Print Ministry, volunteers print Bibles that are sent around the world and to missionaries near and far to spread the word of God.

The telethon gets started Friday, May 17th, from 6 to 10 pm; continues next Friday, May 24th from 6 to 10 pm and on Saturday, May 25th from 8 am to 12 noon.

Keep in mind that this will mean that Trading Time Primetime for each of the next two Fridays, and Trading Time on Saturday the 25th will be on the radio ONLY, but will air as scheduled each day.

You can watch the telethon on BBB-TV 12 on Comcast Cable in Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties, and on Comcast Cable channel 230 in Campbell County, or from anywhere in the world on www.bbbtv12.com.