Anderson Operations Committee meets Monday with full agenda

As we have reported, during Monday’s meeting of the Anderson County Operations Committee, representatives from AMR will appear before committee members to make their pitch to become the new ambulance service provider for the county, replacing the county-run EMS.

There are several other items on the agenda including consideration of a land transfer from the county to the Anderson County Economic Development Agency, which will be used in negotiations with a possible tenant, and a new formula for offering Payment in Lieu of Tax incentives to companies considering building in, or relocating to, Anderson County.

The Operations Committee will also consider a revised ethics policy and discuss issues related to medical bills at the Jail.

In addition, the agenda includes a note that the Anderson County Senior Center is requesting that its hours of operation be changed to 7:30 am to 4:30 pm each weekday. Currently, the Senior Center and Office on Aging are open weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The meeting will also be televised on ACTV, on Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99, in Anderson County.