Anderson, Loudon governments added to FEMA disaster assistance

You can now add two more names to the list of counties receiving aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the widespread and, in many cases, devastating flooding that occurred in late February and early March, as the federal agency announced this morning that governments in both Anderson and Loudon counties, which were not included in the original disaster declaration issued last month, have now been approved for aid.

Governments in both counties are now eligible to receive federal funding to supplement the ongoing state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the flooding, which occurred after relentless, record-setting rainfalls.

In April, several East Tennessee counties–Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Jefferson, Knox, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott and Sevier–were announced as having met the minimum damage threshold to make them eligible for assistance from FEMA. Despite widespread damage in both Anderson and Loudon, where numerous homes, businesses and roads were flooded, and remained underwater for weeks in some instances, neither was included in the April 17th disaster declaration.

Under the disaster declaration, all of these counties could now receive federal funding on what FEMA calls a “cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities.”

Here is a summary of the type of assistance, from FEMA’s website, now available to Anderson and Loudon counties under the disaster declaration issued on April 17th.

“Following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under President Donald J. Trump’s disaster declaration issued for the state of Tennessee.

Assistance for State and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state, tribal and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)”

We will continue to follow this story for you and get more information to you as soon as we can.