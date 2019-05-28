Anderson County honors volunteers, PetSmart

(AC Mayor’s office, submitted) Anderson County and its Animal Care & Control Department recognized PetSmart in Oak Ridge, and program volunteers, on May 21, for their significant roles in helping the county improve the chances for cat adoptions.

PetSmart, Oak Ridge, helps fill the void of cat rescue and adoption programs in Oak Ridge The store, houses and allows adoption at their store of stray cats or previously-owned felines that have been obtained by Anderson County Animal Care & Control. For every cat adoption at Petsmart, the store makes a charitable contribution to Anderson County.

In 2018, Anderson County Animal Care & Control took in 527 cats, and through its partnership with PetSmart, 187 of the cats were adopted through the store. So far in 2019 (through April), there have been 119 cats and 50 percent of them (59) have been adopted through PetSmart.

Since the partnership between Anderson county and Petsmart charities officially began in December 2017, PetSmart Charities has made financial contributions totaling $7,130; that money is used to help continue the program of veterinary care, spaying and neutering.

“It takes a commitment from volunteers and businesses to help find these animals loving homes,” Anderson County Animal Care & Control Director Brian Porter said. “We couldn’t do what we do without them,” he said.

“We could not be happier, nor are we able to adequately thank PetSmart enough, for the lives they have helped save,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said during last week’s celebration event at Petsmart.

The May 2l’r event served to recognize not only Petsmart but also, the more than one dozen volunteers who assist with the county’s Cat Adoption Program. The volunteers – who facilitate the cat adoptions, help keep the cat cages clean, and the cats cared for and socialized – were given certificates and small gifts of appreciation at Tuesday’s ceremony. Petsmart’s store manager, Michael Hoskins, was presented a plaque in recognition of PetSmart’s partnership with Anderson County.