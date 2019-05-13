Anderson County announces Memorial Day ceremony plans

Leon Jaquet, the Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County, would like to invite everyone to Anderson County’s 11th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27th at 10 am (rain or shine) at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The annual ceremony will feature speeches from Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Tennessee District 33 State Representative John Ragan, and Keynote Speaker Thomas Ogles, US Army Retired.

The program will include a 21-gun salute as well as a wreath-laying at the Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day.

In a press release announcing this year’s program, Jaquet writes, “The day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of the reason for it, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations.”

Everyone is invited to attend and show their support of our military past, present and future.