ACSD responds to two business break-ins

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating break-ins at two separate businesses that occurred over the weekend.

The first burglary was reported Sunday morning at Pizza Plus on Andersonville Highway, where the owner called deputies after arriving at the store to find the glass front door had been smashed. He told deputies that he had received a call from his alarm company earlier that morning but told them not to send officers as he believed that a bird might somehow have triggered the alarm. While the scene showed signs of having been ransacked by the culprit, nothing was reported stolen. The incident was captured on store security cameras and those tapes will be reviewed by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division.

The second business break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Sammy’s Market & Deli on Lake City Highway. In that instance, an Anderson County deputy responded to a burglar alarm at the business at around 3:20 am, but when he arrived, reported finding only the broken glass from the store’s front door, and evidence of a theft. Store surveillance footage shows a person wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, gloves and a helmet that concealed their face smash the door, then go behind the counter and stuff several cartons of cigarettes into a black bag before fleeing the scene. It was unclear immediately what was stolen, but store employees will provide a list to investigators after they conduct an inventory of the store. The CID is also following up on this incident.

