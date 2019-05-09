Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Library Board sets May meeting

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 16th, at 4:00 pm, at the Briceville Public Library located at 111 Slatestone Road in Briceville.

All Anderson County Library Board meetings are open to the public.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

