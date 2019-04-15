XFS: Custer wins race, Dash 4 Cash

(MRN) Cole Custer won Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway to take home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Custer moved around Austin Cindric with 20 laps to go and went on to score the victory. The race was run under threatening weather all night long but the entire distance was completed without interruption.

“I was like, ‘they kept telling me 20 laps away,” Custer said. “It (the rain) never came.’ We’ve never won at a short track, this really means a lot.”

Custer led 122 of 250 laps to score his second win of the season and fourth of his career.

“I’m just so happy,” Custer said. “Two wins, that’s pretty awesome…I think we’re in a great place, we’re going to get better and better. We’re starting to figure out our cars late in the race and we’re going to be better the second time we come back to these tracks.”

Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top five.

“The pit call we made at the end of the stage there, worked out in our favor, but I pushed hard to get back up front and didn’t quite have enough to get back up there at the end,” Allgaier said.

Sieg scored his second top-five finish 2019.

“It’s like a win for us, it’s getting better and better every week,” Sieg said.

Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst and Justin Haley completed the first 10 finishers.

Custer, Cindric, Allgaier and Reddick will have a chance to compete for the next Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus in two weeks at Talladega Superspeedway.

It was a tough night for Christopher Bell, who was looking to score his second Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus after picking up the prize last week at Bristol. He had a strong car early but picked up some damage after contact on the track and fell back to finish 16th.

Allgaier and Custer won the first two stages of the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday, April 27th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Race finishers (Top 10)

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 00 Cole Custer Ford 250 58 Running 122 2 5 22 Austin Cindric Ford 250 48 Running 7 3 7 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 250 44 Running 86 4 2 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 250 41 Running 0 5 13 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 250 38 Running 0 6 10 8 Zane Smith Chevrolet 250 41 Running 0 7 11 23 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 250 44 Running 0 8 9 98 Chase Briscoe Ford 250 35 Running 0 9 1 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 250 28 Running 1 10 14 11 Justin Haley Chevrolet 250 28 Running 0 11 15 4 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 250 26 Running 0 12 27 10 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet 250 25 Running 0

Standings through 9 races

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 0 6 7 2 165 362 – 1 2 Christopher Bell 2 4 5 2 438 338 -24 14 3 Cole Custer 2 5 6 1 227 333 -29 12 4 Austin Cindric 0 3 6 0 23 299 -63 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 3 4 0 224 275 -87 3 6 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 6 0 0 263 -99 0 7 Michael Annett 1 2 5 0 52 262 -100 5 8 Chase Briscoe 0 3 6 0 0 255 -107 0 9 Ryan Sieg 0 2 5 0 8 253 -109 1 10 Noah Gragson 0 1 3 0 26 246 -116 0 11 Justin Haley 0 0 6 0 3 237 -125 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 4 0 28 227 -135 0