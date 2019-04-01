XFS: Busch wins second in bid for weekend sweep

(MRN) Kyle Busch moved one win closer to a Lone Star sweep with his victory this afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the My Bariatric Solutions 300.

While his car wasn’t the class of the field on Saturday, Busch executed a perfect launch on the final restart to take the lead. Over the final eight laps, Busch held off Tyler Reddick to secure his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway and the 95th of his series career.

“This Toyota Supra was awesome today,” Busch said. “It was really fast on the long run I could just never get people away from me on the front side of the run to get settled into my rhythm and be able to go. Every time I got to the outside, people would just drive by me on the bottom. Then when I’d get to the inside, somebody would bust it on the outside on me and make me loose.

“We were just all over the place today. Certainly a fast race car once I could get rolling. Christopher Bell ran a great race, he should have won this thing today.”

Bell, who finished third, led a race-high 128 laps. But the “fuel only” decision by crew chief Ben Beshore on the final pit stop afforded the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra to the lead for the last run. Busch extended his advantage over Reddick by .861-seconds at the finish line.

“Not taking any tires was certainly a help,” Busch said. “We jumped the field there and I was worried about the restart because I didn’t think there was going to be enough grip, but the car certainly had enough grip in it.”

Chase Briscoe, Jeb Burton, Michael Annett, Justin Haley, Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett are qualified for the Dash 4 Cash program starting next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. All four drivers will have a chance to compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 5 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 200 0 Running 33 2 3 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 48 Running 19 3 1 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 50 Running 127 4 15 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 200 33 Running – 5 6 8 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 36 Running – 6 13 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 31 Running – 7 11 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 200 32 Running – 8 14 81 Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota 200 29 Running – 9 8 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 200 30 Running – 10 19 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 37 Running 8

Rank Driver Starts Points Leader Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 6 268 0 0 0 1 1 2 Christopher Bell 6 256 -12 -12 1 4 9 3 Cole Custer 6 226 -42 -30 1 1 6 4 Michael Annett 6 209 -59 -17 1 0 5 5 Austin Cindric # 6 209 -59 0 0 1 1 6 Justin Allgaier 6 204 -64 -5 0 0 0 7 Brandon Jones 6 194 -74 -10 0 0 0 8 Noah Gragson # 6 191 -77 -3 0 0 0 9 Ryan Sieg 6 190 -78 -1 0 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 6 179 -89 -11 0 0 0 11 Chase Briscoe # 6 178 -90 -1 0 0 0 12 Justin Haley # 6 175 -93 -3 0 1 1