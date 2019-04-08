Home / Local Sports / XFS: Bell wins race, Dash 4 Cash #1

XFS: Bell wins race, Dash 4 Cash #1

(MRN) Christopher Bell won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway to take home the first Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season.

Bell scored his second win of the season and collected the additional $100,000 payday as part of the Dash 4 Cash program.

He got by Brandon Jones for the lead in the late going and held on the final 18 laps to score the win.

“It was tough,” Bell said. “I knew if it stayed green I’d have a shot because I was really good on long runs.”

Bell led three times for 57 laps.

“JGR has a really good package at Bristol but for some reason we had some trouble trying to find that,” Bell said. “I didn’t feel good basically all practice and didn’t qualify good. As soon as a got the green flag for the race, I was really, really loose.

“The longer the runs went, the better I got. I’m just thankful to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing, driving for such a wonderful team. My guys on pit road have been outstanding. It seems like week-in and week-out we’ve been able to pick up spots and that’s huge, really huge.”

Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.

Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton completed the first 10 finishers.

Top 10 Race Finishers

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Playoff Points
1 Tyler Reddick 0 5 6 2 321  – 1
2 Christopher Bell 2 4 5 2 308 -13 14
3 Cole Custer 1 4 5 1 275 -46 6
4 Austin Cindric 0 2 5 0 251 -70 1
5 Michael Annett 1 2 5 0 238 -83 5
6 Justin Allgaier 0 2 3 0 231 -90 2
7 Brandon Jones 0 2 4 0 220 -101 0
8 Chase Briscoe 0 3 5 0 220 -101 0
9 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 5 0 219 -102 0
10 Noah Gragson 0 1 3 0 219 -102 0
11 Ryan Sieg 0 1 4 0 215 -106 1
12 Justin Haley 0 0 5 0 209 -112 1

