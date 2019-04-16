Home / Featured / Woman suffers burns in Kingston fire

Woman suffers burns in Kingston fire

Emergency crews in Kingston responded to a home on West Race Street early Monday morning after a woman reportedly set herself on fire smoking a cigarette in bed while using oxygen.

The call came in shortly before 4 am Monday and when emergency crews arrived, they found the woman in the yard of the home where she had run out of the house and rolled on the ground to put out the flames that burned her head and face.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken first to an area hospital before being transferred later in the day to the Regional Burn Center at Vanderbilt University. As of the time this report was filed, there was no word on her condition.

There was no damage to the interior of the home where the incident occurred.

Kingston Fire officials remind people that smoking while using oxygen is dangerous, and that this situation could have turned deadly very quickly. A fire with a similar origin killed a Clinton man several months ago.

