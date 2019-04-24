William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community

William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

He was born on March 13, 1950 in Oliver Springs. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Laborers Local #818 for over 30 years. Coy enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, and spending time with family and friends.

His parents, Bill Aslinger and Sally Longmire preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Bonnie Gann; children, William Cody Gann (Tilda) and Cary Quinton Gann; granddaughter, Cashlyn Gann; special friend, Willie G. Bunch; also extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Craig Freels officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com