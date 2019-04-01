Westcott arrangements announced, more tributes pour in

As we reported Friday, iconic Oak Ridge photographer Ed Westcott passed away Friday morning (March 29th) at the age of 97.

We can now share with you Mr. Westcott’s funeral arrangements.

His family will receive friends on Thursday April 4th from 4 to 8 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, with his funeral service at 8 pm. He will be laid to rest on Friday April 5th at 11 am at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

\Mayor Warren Gooch, City of Oak Ridge

“Ed Westcott was Oak Ridge’s champion, a friend to every person he met, a creative genius, and American hero. His iconic photography recorded the history of the Manhattan Project, the creation of Oak Ridge, and our City’s contributions in helping win World War II, the Cold War, and the scientific advances over 75 years which have enhanced mankind. His work chronicled the life and times, talent, hard work, sacrifice, and patriotism of the tens of thousands of men and women who made it happen.

While we mourn the passing of a great man and dear friend, we are comforted by the fact that we are better people for having known him, and Oak Ridge’s contributions to our country and to the world are forever memorialized because of his vision and indomitable spirit.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement upon hearing about the passing of Ed Westcott, photographer of the Manhattan Project:

“Ed Westcott was an American hero,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “Thanks to his brilliant eye and tireless work ethic, generations of Americans have had the opportunity to peek inside the once Secret City of Oak Ridge, learn about the incredible mission that was the Manhattan Project, and gain an understanding of our nation’s history. As the sole photographer of the Manhattan Project, his images connect the past to the present by telling the story of a time that would have otherwise gone undocumented. To honor his contributions, I joined with my colleagues in the Senate to nominate him for the Presidential Medal of Freedom – one of our nation’s the most highly regarded civilian awards and a fitting recognition for a true patriot. I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing but incredibly thankful to have known him. Ed was beloved by the East Tennessee community and will be sorely missed, but certainly never forgotten. My prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”