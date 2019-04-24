Vandalee Bell, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Vandalee was a member of Indian Gap Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved going to church, singing, but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bell; parents, Swan and Lizzi Foust; daughter, Shirley Bell; brothers, James Clifford Foust, Neelus Foust, Virgil Foust, & Clifford Foust; sisters, Roxie Hunley, Dolly Rose, Edna Ezell, & Delia Bumgardner.

She is survived by:

Daughters………….. Geneva Kanipe & husband JC of Heiskell

Pearlie Mae McCarter & husband James of Andersonville

Edna White of Maynardville

8 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

The family would like to thank her caregivers, daughter, Pearlie Mae McCarter; granddaughter, Susan Powers and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to Vandalee during her illness.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Chaplain James Dunn. Her graveside will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com