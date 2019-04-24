Home / Obituaries / Vandalee Bell, age 90 of Andersonville

Vandalee Bell, age 90 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 45 Views

Vandalee Bell, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.  Vandalee was a member of Indian Gap Baptist Church.  Throughout her life she loved going to church, singing, but most of all spending time with her family.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bell; parents, Swan and Lizzi Foust; daughter, Shirley Bell; brothers, James Clifford Foust, Neelus Foust, Virgil Foust, & Clifford Foust; sisters, Roxie Hunley, Dolly Rose, Edna Ezell, & Delia Bumgardner.

She is survived by:

Daughters………….. Geneva Kanipe & husband JC of Heiskell

                                    Pearlie Mae McCarter & husband James of Andersonville

                                    Edna White of Maynardville

8 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

The family would like to thank her caregivers, daughter, Pearlie Mae McCarter; granddaughter, Susan Powers and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to Vandalee during her illness.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Chaplain James Dunn.  Her graveside will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community

William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community, passed away on Saturday, April 20, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.