Two speakers Thursday at CRCTU meeting

Jim Harris 2 days ago

(CRCTU press release) Trout Unlimited is pitching a doubleheader in Norris this Thursday, April 11, with presentations on the state of trout in the Clinch River and on the state of plastics and microplastics in our waters.

Speakers will be Jim Habera, biologist for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), and Marge Davis, coordinator of TennCan: The TN Bottle Bill Project.

The free, public program hosted by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Habera will discuss results of this winter’s studies of trout in the Clinch and other Tennessee waters.

Davis will speak on the growing concern over plastics that pollute waterways and possible solutions for the problem.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.

