Home / Trading Time Classifieds / TTC: Land, truck for sale; home for rent

TTC: Land, truck for sale; home for rent

Jim Harris 1 min ago Trading Time Classifieds Leave a comment 2 Views

FOR SALE

  • Three (3) lots on 1.4 acres of land, on Lindsay Mill Circle, next to Moutain Lake Marina…Asking $35,000.
  • One (1) lot on Ridge Road in Caryville, across from Cove Lake State Park…asking $5500.

FOR RENT

  • A two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in Speedwell…Private…Large yard…Clean…$450 per month.

FOR SALE

  • 1994, four-door Ford F350, with a 460 motor, 4-wheel drive, and good air conditioning…Asking $5600.

For more information, plase call 865-457-4403, and leave a message if no one answers.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.