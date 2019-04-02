TTC: Land, truck for sale; home for rent

FOR SALE
- Three (3) lots on 1.4 acres of land, on Lindsay Mill Circle, next to Moutain Lake Marina…Asking $35,000.
- One (1) lot on Ridge Road in Caryville, across from Cove Lake State Park…asking $5500.
FOR RENT
- A two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in Speedwell…Private…Large yard…Clean…$450 per month.
FOR SALE
- 1994, four-door Ford F350, with a 460 motor, 4-wheel drive, and good air conditioning…Asking $5600.
For more information, plase call 865-457-4403, and leave a message if no one answers.