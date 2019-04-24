Travis Anthony Patt, age 35 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Travis was born April 17, 1984 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Travis was in the book of Who’s Who because of his high ACT score and a Fulton High School Alumni. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing, camping, traveling, and playing football.

He is survived by:

Mother……………….. Tracey Patt of Knoxville

Father…………………. Donald Patt of Knoxville

Daughter………… Nevaeh Marie Patt

Sons……………… Ethan Gauge Patt

Nathaniel Kane Kirby

Brother…………… Donald “Donny” Patt of Knoxville

Aunts……………… Genia Newman, Annette Collins, Rita Webber

& Carolyn Whitsell

Uncle………………. Charles Walker, Jr.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com