Home / Obituaries / Travis Anthony Patt, age 35 of Knoxville

Travis Anthony Patt, age 35 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 90 Views

Travis Anthony Patt, age 35 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.  Travis was born April 17, 1984 in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Travis was in the book of Who’s Who because of his high ACT score and a Fulton High School Alumni.  He was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing, camping, traveling, and playing football. 

He is survived by:

Mother………………..            Tracey Patt of Knoxville

Father………………….            Donald Patt of Knoxville

Daughter…………                 Nevaeh Marie Patt

Sons………………                    Ethan Gauge Patt

                                                Nathaniel Kane Kirby

Brother……………                 Donald “Donny” Patt of Knoxville

Aunts………………                  Genia Newman, Annette Collins, Rita Webber

                                                & Carolyn Whitsell

Uncle……………….                 Charles Walker, Jr.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community

William “Coy” Gann, age 69 of the Dyllis Community, passed away on Saturday, April 20, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.