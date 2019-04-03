Tourism officials tout ‘AC Fashion Week,’ volunteer opportunities

Adventure Anderson and Explore Oak Ridge, which work to promote tourism and recreation in the area routinely share news of upcoming events.

Anderson County Fashion Week

The Stair Agency is proud to present Anderson County Fashion Week on May 29th – June 1st. The event will take place at various locations throughout Anderson County. May 29th the Fashion Show kicks off at The Historic Ritz Theater, May 30th – 31st the show will take place at DoubleTree by Hilton in Oak Ridge and June 1st fashion week will conclude at The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue. The agency is currently seeking sponsorships for this special 4 day event that will raise money for the following organizations: Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue. For more information on fashion week and sponsorships, please visit The Stair Agency’s Facebook page or call the agency at 865-269-5112.

Festival Season in Oak Ridge

Volunteers are needed for two upcoming festivals in Oak Ridge. If you need volunteer hours or just want to be part of a great event, look for information on the following sites:

Nine Lakes Wine Festival on May 31st – June 1st

Secret City Festival on June 7th – 8th