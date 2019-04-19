THP investigating fatal crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what appears to have been a single-vehicle crash Thursday night that killed one man after his vehicle left the road and crashed into Bull Run Creek.

The incident happened on New Henderson Road shortly after 9:15 pm Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which also responded along with members of the county Rescue Squad, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department.

One man’s body was retrieved from the water shortly after emergency crews responded, but his vehicle remained in the water until around midnight, when it was finally towed to shore.

The identity of the victim–who is believed to have been the sole occupant of the vehicle–had not been released as of the time this report was filed. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today did report overnight that THP investigators were examining a “trail that appeared to lead from the road through roadside posts, gravel, and brush to the water.”

As soon as more information is made available, we will pass it along to you.