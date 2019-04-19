Home / Featured / THP investigating fatal crash

THP investigating fatal crash

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what appears to have been a single-vehicle crash Thursday night that killed one man after his vehicle left the road and crashed into Bull Run Creek.

The incident happened on New Henderson Road shortly after 9:15 pm Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which also responded along with members of the county Rescue Squad, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department.

One man’s body was retrieved from the water shortly after emergency crews responded, but his vehicle remained in the water until around midnight, when it was finally towed to shore.

The identity of the victim–who is believed to have been the sole occupant of the vehicle–had not been released as of the time this report was filed. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today did report overnight that THP investigators were examining a “trail that appeared to lead from the road through roadside posts, gravel, and brush to the water.”

As soon as more information is made available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ Monday at OR Civic Center

The Oak Ridge League of Women Voters will host Breakfast with the Legislators on Monday, April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.