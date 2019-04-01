Thomas Eugene (Gene) Pettet, age 87, of Clinton

Thomas Eugene (Gene) Pettet, age 87, passed away at his home in Clinton on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He was born in Hendersonville, NC and attended Central Wesleyan College, Central, SC. He served in the Navy and worked at Y-12 and K-25. Gene was a Co-owner of the Christian Supply Center in Oak Ridge.

He is survived by his wife, Lila; daughters, Deborah Scott Givens and husband David, Resa Cunningham and husband David; sons, Ed and wife Renea, Terrell and wife Pam; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Wesleyan Church, Fowler Street; Clinton at 7 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The family will receive friend from 5-7 PM at the church. www.holleygamble.com