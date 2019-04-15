Home / Community Bulletin Board / TDOT to suspend lane closures for Easter

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel. 

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 22 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend. 

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their own safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced. 

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

