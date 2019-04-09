TDLWD recognized for efforts reducing fraud and waste

(TDLWD press release) The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) was recognized for its ongoing efforts to reduce fraud and waste within the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) program by using the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES).

The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) highlighted professional employer organizations, third-party administrators and state agencies for their dedication to eliminating UI waste and their commitment to the SIDES program at a seminar the organization recently held in Nashville.

“NASWA recognized our department for its outstanding performance from both a technical and business standpoint,” said Rusty Felts, Assistant Commissioner for the TDLWD Unemployment Security Division. “We appreciate the recognition and the award is an affirmation of efforts from many dedicated individuals within the department.”

State agencies use the web-based SIDES program to decrease the time it takes employers and state agencies to correspond with each other. The program allows Tennessee to provide more accurate decisions and payments to eligible claimants in a timelier manner.

“Maintaining the integrity of the UI system is everyone’s business and these employers, TPA’s and agencies have taken that mission seriously,” said Scott B. Sanders, Executive Director of NASWA. “Their efforts to safeguard taxpayer dollars in the UI system for those who are truly in need is remarkable.”

Tennessee was one of 19 entities NASWA recognized during its seminar in Nashville.