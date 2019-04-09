Home / Local News / TDLWD recognized for efforts reducing fraud and waste

TDLWD recognized for efforts reducing fraud and waste

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

(TDLWD press release) The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) was recognized for its ongoing efforts to reduce fraud and waste within the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) program by using the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES).
The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) highlighted professional employer organizations, third-party administrators and state agencies for their dedication to eliminating UI waste and their commitment to the SIDES program at a seminar the organization recently held in Nashville. 
“NASWA recognized our department for its outstanding performance from both a technical and business standpoint,” said Rusty Felts, Assistant Commissioner for the TDLWD Unemployment Security Division. “We appreciate the recognition and the award is an affirmation of efforts from many dedicated individuals within the department.”

State agencies use the web-based SIDES program to decrease the time it takes employers and state agencies to correspond with each other. The program allows Tennessee to provide more accurate decisions and payments to eligible claimants in a timelier manner. 
“Maintaining the integrity of the UI system is everyone’s business and these employers, TPA’s and agencies have taken that mission seriously,” said Scott B. Sanders, Executive Director of NASWA. “Their efforts to safeguard taxpayer dollars in the UI system for those who are truly in need is remarkable.” 
Tennessee was one of 19 entities NASWA recognized during its seminar in Nashville.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Power line switch will lead to periodic lane closures Sunday

Road work on Clinton Highway (Highway 25W) near Lonesome Dove Lane in Claxton will likely …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.