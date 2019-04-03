Home / Featured / TBI IDs woman killed in officer-involved shooting

TBI IDs woman killed in officer-involved shooting

Tuesday night, the TBI identified the woman killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in LaFollette as 28-year-old Lianna Renee London of Jacksboro.

Preliminary information from the TBI indicates that just before 7:00 a.m., officers with the LaFollette Police Department received a report that a female was attempting to break into a home located along East Prospect Street. Upon their arrival, officers encountered the woman in the 700 block of East Prospect Street.

LaFollette Police say that London pulled a handgun from her waistband. After refusing several commands to drop it, she allegedly pointed the gun at officers and they were forced to fire, striking her. Officers worked to secure the scene and immediately began first aid. EMS arrived on scene and continued treatment, before taking her to Tennova Hospital in LaFollette, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity was initially withheld pending the notification of relatives.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

