Storms cause damage in area

While Sunday afternoon’s pop-up thunderstorms seemed to skirt our area by and large, there were reports of some damage.

In Oak Ridge, city officials said that the storms that moved through at around 4:15 pm with heavy rain and strong winds led to several calls for assistance and widespread power outages. Emergency crews responded to several reports storm damage, including a roof being partially torn off the top of a building on Warehouse Road. There were also several calls about trees on buildings and homes as well as across some roadways. In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the city said that one woman was struck by a falling tree at her Nesper Road home and had to be transported to an area hospital with what the city called “serious injuries.” No other details were immediately available, but we will update you as developments warrant.

Crews had much of the debris from yesterday’s storms cleared by late last night, and power was restored in relatively short order, as well.

In LaFollette, emergency crews were called to a home on North Street early Sunday morning after a tree fell on the residence. Despite extensive damage to the home, no injuries were reported.

