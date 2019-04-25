State: Man with measles may have stopped in Clinton

The Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday said that a man infected with the measles may have infected people at two convenience stores in East Tennessee, including one in Clinton.

In a press release, officials said that Department of Health is continuing to investigate a case of measles in a resident of East Tennessee and notify people who may have been exposed to the illness through contact with the patient. This investigation has identified two locations the patient visited in Tennessee where members of the public may have been exposed to measles.

People who were at either of these locations during the dates and times specified below may have been exposed to measles:

Mapco 200 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga April 11, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Speedway 2148 North Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton April 12, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

There is no concern if visited those stations outside of the times listed. State health officials said that because the virus is airborne, once the person has been gone for a two hours, the risk is gone.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, body aches, watery eyes and white spots in the mouth, the release said, and several days after those symptoms appear, a red, spotty rash typically begins on the face and spreads over the body. These symptoms may develop any time in the 21 days after someone is exposed to the measles. About one in three measles patients will experience ear infections, diarrhea or pneumonia, according to the release.

People with questions about what to do to protect themselves against measles should call a health care provider, the local health department (a list of which you can find here) or a hotline established to provide answers to questions from the public about measles. The hotline number is 865-549-5343; calls to the hotline will be answered from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Central time/8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern time daily until further notice.

For more information about measles, visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/tennesee-measles.html.