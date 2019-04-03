Soccer Club of Oak Ridge to host 40+ teams in April

(Soccer Club of Oak Ridge press release) The Soccer Club of Oak Ridge, Incorporated (SCOR) will host over 40 teams from throughout the southeast region during the weekend of April 13-14, 2019 in Oak Ridge. During the weekend a total of 84 matches will be played on soccer fields located throughout the City of Oak Ridge. Over 700 players ranging in ages 8 to 16 will participate in the competition that features a total of 11 championships. There will be 11 teams traveling from Kentucky, 2 from Chattanooga, 1 from each of the following communities: Hendersonville, Gallatin, Cleveland, Chattanooga and Johnson City.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Oak Ridge.” Tournament Director Elise Morris said. “Teams traveling to the tournament will stay in local hotels and frequent various restaurants throughout Oak Ridge during the weekend. In addition, our players will be able to compete against some excellent teams which will create an exciting environment for the weekend.”

Admission is free to all matches which will be held at Energy Solutions Field, Carl Yearwood, Pinewood, Milt Dickens, Jefferson Middle School and Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge throughout the weekend.

About Soccer Club of Oak Ridge, Incorporated.

The Soccer Club of Oak Ridge (SCOR) is a nonprofit organization affiliate of the Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA or TS) and provides youth soccer development services for boys and girls from ages 4 through 19 throughout the region. SCOR is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. For more information on SCOR, visit www.scorsoccer.org.