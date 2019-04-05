Home / Local Sports / Smokies take season opener over Mississippi, 7-5

Smokies take season opener over Mississippi, 7-5

1 day ago

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies (1-0) plated runs in five of their eight innings at the plate, including three in the eighth, to defeat the Mississippi Braves (0-1) 7-5 on Thursday night’s season opener. Christian Donahue’s pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth off LHP Phil Pfeifer (L, 0-1) put the Smokies over the top in a back-and-forth affair.

RHP Thomas Hatch hurled five scoreless innings while striking out seven in the opening night start. Jared Young homered in his first Double-A at-bat in the bottom of the first, joining the likes of Kris Bryant and Javier Baez who accomplished the same feat.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, the Smokies tied the game when Vimael Machin brought home Charcer Burks with an RBI-single. An inning later, Burks provided a fielder’s choice RBI to make it a 4-3 game.

The M-Braves re-took the lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run double from Jonathan Morales, but the Smokies offense picked up LHP Wyatt Short (W, 1-0) with their three-run eighth. RHP Craig Brooks (S, 1) stranded a pair of baserunners in the ninth to earn the save in a game that featured four lead changes.

The two teams battle once again at 7 PM ET on Friday night with RHP Cory Abbott on the mound for Tennessee, while LHP Kyle Muller gets the ball for the M-Braves.

The full season schedule and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

