Smokies take 2-of-3 on opening weekend; all games decided by the same score

FRIDAY: Mississippi 4 Smokies 3

(Tennessee Smokies, Friday) The Tennessee Smokies (1-1) fell 4-3 on Friday night to the Mississippi Braves (1-1) at Smokies Stadium. The game was tied at two heading into the tenth before the teams exchanged runs. Luis Valenzuela’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the top of the eleventh was the difference maker.

An early sacrifice fly off the bat of Jonathan Morales put the M-Braves up 1-0 after two, and that score held until the bottom of the fifth. P.J. Higgins and Ian Rice led off the frame with back-to-back singles before RHP Ben Rowen recorded the first out. Nico Hoerner then came up and lined a double into center field to score Higgins and tie the game, his first Double-A hit. Rice went to third on the double and scored when Jared Young grounded out to short. RHP Bailey Clark surrendered the lead in the top of the sixth after allowing a two-out solo home run to Andy Wilkins.

The game remained tied until the tenth when the Smokies and M-Braves each plated their bonus runner. In the top half, Alejandro Salazar reached on an infield-single to score Garrison Schwartz, and in the bottom half, Charcer Burks walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

In the top of the eleventh, Valenzuela’s game-winning sacrifice fly to right scored Daniel Lockhart. The Smokies stranded the tying runner at third in the bottom half as pinch-hitting pitcher Craig Brooks struck out to end the game.

RHP Jason Creasy (W, 1-0) allowed an unearned run, two hits, and three walks in two relief innings with four strikeouts to earn the M-Braves’ first win of the season. LHP Manuel Rondon (l, 0-1) allowed two runs (one earned), on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over two innings in the tough luck loss. RHP Josh Graham (S, 1) stranded the bonus runner at third in the eleventh to pick up the save.

SATURDAY: Smokies 4 Mississippi 3

(Tennessee Smokies, Saturday) Nico Hoerner’s RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning was the difference in a 4-3 victory for the Tennessee Smokies (2-1) against the Mississippi Braves (1-2) on Saturday night. RHP Keegan Thompson tossed five hitless innings while striking out eight in his 2019 debut.

The Smokies jumped to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Jared Young’s second home run of the season, a towering shot to right. They would add to their lead in the fifth on an Eddy Martinez RBI-single and a Charcer Burks sacrifice fly.

The M-Braves would answer back in the sixth when Ray-Patrick Didder smacked a two-run triple to right field. In the eighth, they would tie the game on a LHP Jordan Minch (W, 1-0) wild pitch.

Tennessee came right back in the bottom of the frame against RHP Jason Hursh (L, 0-1). Roberto Caro bunted his way on base to start the inning. An error on a pickoff attempt moved Caro to second before he tagged up to third on a fly ball to right field off the bat of Christian Donahue. Hoerner then bounced as slow-roller to shortstop, and his speed took care of the rest. He beat the throw to first with two outs, allowing Caro to score the go-ahead run.

RHP Craig Brooks (S, 2) struck out the side in the ninth and stranded the tying run at second base to earn his second save of the year.

SUNDAY: Smokies 4 Mississippi 3

(Tennessee Smokies, Sunday) The Tennessee Smokies (3-1) used a three-run bottom of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon to come from behind and defeat the Mississippi Braves (1-3) at Smokies Stadium. Tennessee sent nine men to the plate in the eighth, and pinch-hitter Nico Hoerner walked with the bases loaded to force in the eventual winning run.

Alejandro Salazar got the M-Braves on the board in the top of the first by driving in Drew Waters with a single to right. Mississippi loaded up the bases with one-out, but Jonathan Morales flied out to left, and Jared Young threw out Cristian Pache at the plate to keep the score at 1-0. Jhonny Pereda’s one-out solo home run to right field tied the game at one in the fourth.

The M-Braves took the lead back in the sixth. With runners on the corners and one-out, Morales doubled to left, driving in Salazar and Ray-Patrick Didder to take a 3-1 lead.

Young led off the eighth with an infield single against the shifted infield, and went first-to-third on Vimael Machin’s double. Pereda grounded out to second, scoring Young, to cut the deficit to 3-2. After Roberto Caro walked, Erick Castillo bunted the first pitch he saw back to LHP Mike Mader (L, 0-1), who tried to cut down the tying run at the plate, but threw the ball away. Caro went to third on the play and Castillo took second, which forced the M-Braves to intentionally walk Charcer Burks. The Smokies countered by sending up Hoerner to pinch-hit. Hoerner drew a the walk, forcing in the winning run.

LHP Wyatt Short (W, 2-0) and LHP Ian Clarkin (S, 1) both worked around errors and dealt a scoreless eighth and ninth respectively.

The Smokies have won the series, and will try to take 4-out-of-5 against the M-Braves on Monday night at 7 PM ET. RHP Tyson Miller will make his season debut against LHP Tucker Davidson.