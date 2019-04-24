Home / Local Sports / Smokies record season highs in runs, hits, knock off Lookouts 11-4

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (10-7) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-11) 11-4 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies scored a run in each of the first five innings en route to a season-high 11 runs. Jared Young led the way with three doubles, three RBI’s, and three runs scored. Robel Garcia and Jhonny Pereda each had two-RBI’s in the win.

Tyler Stephenson socked a two-out, two-run home run to left in the first to start the scoring. The Smokies answered with three in the bottom half. Roberto Caro drew a lead-off walk, and moved to second on a fielder’s choice error that allowed Nico Hoerner to reach. Both runners scored on Young’s two-run double. Young moved to third on a groundout and scored on P.J. Higgins’ sacrifice fly.

The Smokies sent ten to the plate in the fourth and scored five runs to blow the game open. The first five men to bat all recorded a hit and scored in the inning. Young drove in Caro with an RBI-double and Garcia followed with a two-run double. After RHP Aaron Fossas recorded the first out, Myers hit an RBI-double to score Garcia. Pereda grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Higgins, for the tenth run.

Burks’ RBI-ground-rule double in the fifth ran the Smokies lead to 11-3. The Smokies’ 11 runs and 14 hits are both season highs. RHP Cory Abbott (W, 2-0) earned his second win. Abbott allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings. He also struck out six and walked two. Major League Rehabber LHP Xavier Cedeno walked one, surrendered a hit, but did not allow a run in two-thirds of an inning.

Nico Hoerner left the game in the second inning after being hit in the forearm with a pitch.

The Smokies and Lookouts conclude their series Wednesday morning at Smokies Stadium at 11:30 AM ET. RHP Zach Hedges (0-0, 5.40) gets the start for the Smokies, while the Lookouts counter with RHP Tony Santillan (0-1, 1.84). Wednesday is Smokies Health and Safety Day at the ballpark. The Smokies will host students from surrounding area schools with an informative Health and Safety program presented by East Tennessee Children’s Hospital prior to the game.

